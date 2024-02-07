The UN humanitarian aid and refugee agencies appealed for $4.1 billion in international support for embattled civilians in Sudan amid signs that some may be dying of starvation after nearly a year of war there between the forces of rival generals.

In their joint appeal, the refugee agency, UNHCR and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that half of Sudan's population, or some 25 million people, requires support and protection. They said the requested funds would go to help millions of civilians in Sudan and others who have fled abroad.

"They have lost so much," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who recently met with displaced families in Sudan and neighbouring Ethiopia. "Time after time, we hear the same message from them: We want peace so we can go home, and we need support to rebuild our lives."

"They desperately need help, and they need it now," Grandi added.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs organises the often-struggling aid response inside Sudan. It is calling for $2.7 billion for the UN and its partners to reach some 14.7 million people. UNHCR is seeking $1.4 billion to help nearly 2.7 million people who have fled into five neighbouring countries.