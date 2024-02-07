Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding has approved an additional $25 billion authorisation to its share buyback program, amid lower-than-expected sales revenue for the last quarter of 2023.

On Wednesday, Alibaba posted a 5 percent increase in sales to $36.67B for its quarter ended December, slightly missing analyst estimates.

Net income sank to $2 billion, down 77 percent compared to the same time last year.

The Hangzhou-based firm attributed the drastic drop in net income to the decrease in value of its equity investments and a decrease in income from operations due to that.

Alibaba’s New York-listed stock price fell about 4 percent in premarket trading following the report.

“Our top priority is to reignite the growth of our core businesses, e-commerce and cloud computing,” said Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu in a statement.

He pledged to step up investment to improve user experience and drive growth for its e-commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall, as well as strengthen market leadership.

Increasing competition