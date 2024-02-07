Sudan's warring sides have agreed to meet in United Nations-mediated talks on enabling desperately needed aid delivery in their conflict-torn country, the UN aid chief has said.

Martin Griffiths told reporters on Wednesday in Geneva that he had been in contact with the heads of the two factions in Sudan's 10-month-long civil war about convening "empowered representatives of the two militaries" to discuss aid access.

He said he wanted "to get them to follow up the commitments of the so-called Jeddah Declaration", which the two sides signed last May, agreeing to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure and to let in badly needed aid.

Griffiths warned the lack of access remained "very, very considerable".

'Positive responses'

While the Jeddah conference was organised by Saudi Arabia and the United States, Griffiths said "this time it's the UN that will be the mediator".