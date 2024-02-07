For Muslims worldwide, Laylat al Miraj is a significant event in Islamic history, commemorating Prophet Mohammad's miraculous overnight journey from Masjid al Haram in Mecca to Masjid al Aqsa in Jerusalem, followed by his temporary ascension to heaven.

Muslims observe the night by praying in mosques, shoulder to shoulder. In some parts of the world, the prayers were held on the evening of Tuesday, February 6. And in others such congregations are scheduled to take place on February 7.

The special day falls on the 27th day of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

Every year, when the night is observed, the historical and spiritual significance of Jerusalem is underscored. There are approximately 70 references to the night in the Quran, with direct mentions of Al Aqsa in 5 verses, making the place profoundly revered in the eyes of Muslims.

Despite its significance, this year's observance of Laylat al Miraj in Jerusalem has been overshadowed by bitter emotions. Muslims have faced severe restrictions on prayers at Al Aqsa mosque for several months amidst Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

Tensions have been high in Jerusalem, with more than 6,500 Palestinians detained in the occupied region since October 7, and at least 344 Palestinians killed.

As uncertainty looms over de-escalation, experts tell TRT World that Israel’s Netanyahu is deliberately keeping tension high in occupied East Jerusalem to include religious passions amongst his right-wing voter base.

Awakening to Jerusalem's reality

Speaking to TRT World, Turkish academician Ozcan Hidir says that Laylat al Miraj keeps alive the consciousness of Muslims towards Masjid al Aqsa and Jerusalem while also reminding them of religious, socio-cultural, and political responsibilities towards preserving the sacredness of the area.

Ozcan Hidir, a professor from Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, explains the significance of the Laylat al Miraj (night journey) in two dimensions.

“The first phase is the Isra, where Prophet Muhammad journeyed from the Masjid al Haram in Mecca horizontally to Masjid al Aqsa, and the second phase is the Ascension (Miraj), where he ascended vertically from there to heaven. Miraj event holds a somewhat metaphysical significance.”

Hidir says the second dimension is that Muslims for centuries have made immense sacrifices to keep the sanctity of Jerusalem and Masjid al Aqsa intact.

However, for the past 3.5 months, the hearts of Muslims have been grieving for the loss of Palestinian lives in Israel’s relentless bombing, Hidir says.