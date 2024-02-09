CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Spain logs warmest January since records began
The unseasonably warm weather in the middle of winter lured people to beaches and outdoor cafes across Spain.
Spain logs warmest January since records began
People walk along the seashore at the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, Spain. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
February 9, 2024

Spain has logged the warmest January since records began in 1961, with average temperatures last month reaching 8.4 degrees Celsius (47.1° Fahrenheit), 0.4 degrees above the previous record in 2016, the Environment Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday the weather was "extremely warm" in the south and centre of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as the subtropical Canary Islands.

It was "very warm" in the north and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, staying "normal" only in some parts of the northeastern Ebro Valley.

The temperature in continental Spain also exceeded the average for that month in the period 1991-2020 by 2.4 degrees.

The unseasonably warm weather in the middle of winter lured people to beaches and outdoor cafes across Spain.

In December, temperatures across Spain had already smashed records as a mass of hot air swept over the country, pushing the mercury close to 30 degrees Celsius in the south and delaying the start of the ski season.

RECOMMENDED

The dry and sunny weather has also exacerbated a long-running drought in the regions of Catalonia and Andalusia.

Scientists have linked scorching temperatures and dry and windy conditions experienced in many parts of the world, including southern Europe, to the climate crisis.

Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

RelatedHot weather kills thousands in Europe in 2022
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time