Spain has logged the warmest January since records began in 1961, with average temperatures last month reaching 8.4 degrees Celsius (47.1° Fahrenheit), 0.4 degrees above the previous record in 2016, the Environment Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday the weather was "extremely warm" in the south and centre of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as the subtropical Canary Islands.

It was "very warm" in the north and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, staying "normal" only in some parts of the northeastern Ebro Valley.

The temperature in continental Spain also exceeded the average for that month in the period 1991-2020 by 2.4 degrees.

The unseasonably warm weather in the middle of winter lured people to beaches and outdoor cafes across Spain.

In December, temperatures across Spain had already smashed records as a mass of hot air swept over the country, pushing the mercury close to 30 degrees Celsius in the south and delaying the start of the ski season.