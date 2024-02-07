Payments from crypto-related ransom attacks have nearly doubled to a record $1 billion in 2023, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has said.

Scammers targeting institutions such as hospitals, schools and government offices for ransom pocketed $1.1 billion last year, compared with $567 million in 2022.

However, losses stemming from other crypto-related crimes such as scamming and hacking fell in 2023, Chainalysis said on Wednesday.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has jumped 60 percent since the end of September to $43,134 on enthusiasm about a new US bitcoin ETF and on signs central banks around the world will begin trimming interest rates.

"An increasing number of new players were attracted by the potential for high profits and lower barriers to entry," Chainalysis said.

"Big game hunting" has become the dominant strategy over the last few years, with a dominant share of all ransom revenue volume made up of payments of $1 million or more, Chainalysis added.

Cyberheists