Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Kremlin confirmed.

Carlson released a video from Moscow on Tuesday in which he said he would be interviewing Putin.

Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Carlson was chosen for the interview because “he has a position which differs” from other English-language media.

Carlson had claimed that Western journalists interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy multiple times but could not be “bothered” to interview the Russian president.

However, Peskov rejected Carlson's suggestion that no Western journalists had submitted requests to interview Putin.

He said the Kremlin received many requests from large Western television channels and newspapers which, he asserted, “take a one-sided position."

Carlson’s position, Peskov said, “is in no way pro-Russian, nor pro-Ukrainian, but rather pro-American.”

The interview with Putin, Carlson said in his video, will be distributed for free on his website and on X.

First interview to a Western journalist

It is Putin's first interview to a Western journalist since his military offensive against Ukraine two years ago.

Russian state media has also extensively covered Carlson’s visit.