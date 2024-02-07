WORLD
Several killed in drone attack on vehicle in Baghdad: security sources
One of those killed was a commander of the Kataeb Hezbollah group in charge of military affairs in Syria, a member of the pro-Iran Iraqi group tells AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.
Iraqi ambulance is parked next to a police vehicle at a street after an attack by a drone strike on an Iran-backed militia headquarters in Baghdad. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam, Noureldein Ghanem
February 7, 2024

A drone strike on a vehicle in Baghdad has killed three people, including two leaders of a pro-Iran group, a security source and a member of the group said.

One of those killed was a commander of the Kataeb Hezbollah group in charge of military affairs in Syria, a member of the pro-Iran Iraqi group told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

The security sources also reported the deaths of two Kataeb Hezbollah members.

"A drone fired three rockets at a 4X4 car" in east Baghdad, said one source.

Local media also reported that at least three explosions had been heard in Baghdad.

A US official familiar with the matter said that a senior Kataib Hezbollah commander was targeted in a US strike on Wednesday in Iraq.

The official was not authorised to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

Soaring tensions

The attack comes as tensions soar with the United States carrying out strikes on Iran-allied groups in Iraq and Syria amid the Israeli war on Gaza.

US and allied troops have been attacked more than 165 times in the Middle East since mid-October in retaliation against the US and West's support for Israel during its brutal war on besieged Gaza.

The United States considers Kataeb Hezbollah a terrorist group, and officials in Washington had said they believed the group was behind the Jordan attack.

At the end of January, the pro-Iran group said it was suspending its attacks against US forces.

The United States has some 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as part of an international coalition against Daesh group.

Its troops in Iraq are deployed at the invitation of Baghdad, but those in Syria are deployed in areas outside government control.

SOURCE:AFP
