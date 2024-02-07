The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a stern warning, cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government against actions and rhetoric that undermine international support for Israel after Tel Aviv's relentless attacks on Gaza.

"In my discussion today with the prime minister and senior officials, I raised our profound concerns about actions and rhetoric, including from government officials, that inflame tensions, undercut international support, and place greater restraints on Israel's security," Blinken told reporters on Wednesday.

Amidst his diplomatic efforts, Blinken voiced concern regarding the escalating toll on Gaza's civilian population resulting from the ongoing Israeli military offensive. He underscored that the humanitarian cost remains "too high," sentiments expressed during his Israel visit aimed at brokering a cease-fire agreement to halt the relentless fighting in the region.

Space for negotiation and agreement