Blinken says rhetoric inflaming Gaza tensions undermine support for Israel
Despite opposing ceasefire in Gaza earlier, the US Secretary of State stated that he sees a potential breakthrough in Gaza cease-fire talks and stresses the critical importance of preserving the functions of UNRWA.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Davos / Photo: AP / AP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
February 7, 2024

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a stern warning, cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government against actions and rhetoric that undermine international support for Israel after Tel Aviv's relentless attacks on Gaza.

"In my discussion today with the prime minister and senior officials, I raised our profound concerns about actions and rhetoric, including from government officials, that inflame tensions, undercut international support, and place greater restraints on Israel's security," Blinken told reporters on Wednesday.

Amidst his diplomatic efforts, Blinken voiced concern regarding the escalating toll on Gaza's civilian population resulting from the ongoing Israeli military offensive. He underscored that the humanitarian cost remains "too high," sentiments expressed during his Israel visit aimed at brokering a cease-fire agreement to halt the relentless fighting in the region.

Space for negotiation and agreement

Despite the daunting challenges, Blinken expressed cautious optimism about the potential for a breakthrough, particularly in light of Hamas' cease-fire response. While acknowledging certain "clear non-starters" in Hamas' peace proposal, Blinken highlighted that it creates a space for negotiation and agreement.

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, the US secretary of state stressed the critical importance of preserving the functions of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

He reiterated the UN agency's vital role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, emphasising the need for sustained support and funding.

Blinken also referenced discussions with Saudi Arabian officials, noting their position on normalisation efforts requiring a conducive environment of calm in Gaza and a viable path towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
