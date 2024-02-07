Ten days after announcing their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger said they intend to leave immediately, despite the bloc's one-year rule.

The three countries announced on January 28 that they were quitting ECOWAS and sent formal notification to the organisation the following day.

Article 91 of the bloc's treaty stipulates that member countries remain bound by their obligations for a period of one year after notifying their withdrawal.

But the three countries, all governed by military regimes that came to power through coups d'etat, do not intend to wait.

"The government of the Republic of Mali is no longer bound [by the] time constraints mentioned in article 91 of the treaty," the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Bamako said in a letter to ECOWAS.

The letter said that the Economic Community of West African States, formed in 1975, had rendered the treaty "inoperative" when it failed to meet its obligations by closing member states' borders with Mali in 2022, denying it access to the sea.

ECOWAS had imposed heavy sanctions on Mali as the bloc tried to push for the early return of civilian government with elections.

"The ministry reiterates the irreversible nature of the government's decision" to withdraw "without delay from ECOWAS due to the organisation's violation of its own texts," the ministerial letter said.

Fractured region