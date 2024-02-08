Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, who is overseeing the election interference case against former president Donald Trump, asked a judge to quash demands she testify about an alleged improper relationship with a lead prosecutor on the case.

Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, said in a court filing that one of Trump's co-defendants, Michael Roman, has subpoenaed her, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, and other prosecutors and investigators in her office to testify at a February 15 hearing focused on Willis' personal relationship with Wade.

Roman and other defendants are seeking to disqualify Willis' office and dismiss the charges, alleging that Willis benefited financially from her relationship with Wade, who she hired to help run the investigation and prosecution of Trump and his co-defendants.

Willis wrote in a court filing on Wednesday that there is "no factual basis that could reasonably justify requiring opposing counsel and other employees to be a witness in the case."

The filing called the subpoenas an attempt to gather evidence in support of "reckless allegations."

Willis admitted in a separate court filing on Friday that she had a "personal relationship" with Wade, but said it began after he was hired as a special prosecutor.

Willis and Wade denied any misconduct and rejected claims that their relationship posed a conflict of interest.