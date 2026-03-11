Türkiye and seven other Muslim-majority countries have condemned restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslim worshippers’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the holy month of Ramadan, calling for the measures to be immediately reversed.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar criticised what they described as ongoing violations affecting worshippers in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

The ministers said security restrictions limiting access to the Old City and its places of worship constitute a “flagrant violation” of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as the historical and legal status quo governing the holy sites.

They urged the international community to take a firm stance to compel Israel to halt violations against Islamic and Christian religious sites in occupied East Jerusalem.