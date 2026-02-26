TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's FM hosts OIC diplomats in Ankara, stresses unity amid global crisis
'The OIC plays an active role in establishing global justice and ensuring joint action by the Islamic world in the face of humanitarian and political crises,' Hakan Fidan says.
The iftar (fast-breaking) dinner was held at a hotel in the capital. / Others
9 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the ambassadors of member and observer countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as representatives of OIC institutions based in Türkiye at a Ramadan iftar program in Ankara.

The fast-breaking dinner was held at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources.

“The OIC plays an increasingly active role in establishing global justice while ensuring joint action by the Islamic world in the face of humanitarian and political crises," Fidan said in a social media post.

He said that Türkiye will continue contributing to the organisation’s work as the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

“I hope this blessed month brings peace and tranquility to all humanity, and I extend my gratitude to the esteemed ambassadors for their participation," he added.

SOURCE:AA
