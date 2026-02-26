Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the ambassadors of member and observer countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as representatives of OIC institutions based in Türkiye at a Ramadan iftar program in Ankara.

The fast-breaking dinner was held at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources.

“The OIC plays an increasingly active role in establishing global justice while ensuring joint action by the Islamic world in the face of humanitarian and political crises," Fidan said in a social media post.