The number of suspects taken into custody has risen to 94 in the ongoing investigation into the terrorist attack on the police checkpoint outside a courthouse in Istanbul.

Two terrorists on Tuesday attacked the police checkpoint at Gate C of Istanbul's Caglayan Courthouse, resulting in both being killed and, later, the tragic death of a civilian who was injured in the incident.

The perpetrators in the attack on a police checkpoint outside the courthouse were members of the terrorist group DHKP-C, as revealed on Tuesday by Interior Minister of Türkiye, Ali Yerlikaya.