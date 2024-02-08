WORLD
2 MIN READ
Incumbent Aliyev wins Azerbaijan presidential election by landslide
Ilham Aliyev leads Azerbaijan's presidential election with 92.1 percent of votes, according to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).
Incumbent Aliyev wins Azerbaijan presidential election by landslide
  Foreign and local observers monitored the election, along with a large number of journalists. / Photo: AA / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2024

Incumbent Ilham Aliyev is leading Azerbaijan's presidential election with 92.1 percent of the votes, according to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

The figure was announced by election commissioner Mazakhir Panakhov after counting 93 percent of votes from Wednesday's polls.

Zahid Oruj, an independent candidate, trailed with 2.19 percent, followed by Great Creation Party leader Fazil Mustafa with 2 percent of the vote.

Other candidates scored less than 2 percent of the vote.

The main feature of the 2024 Azerbaijani presidential election was that for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, they were held throughout the entire territory of the country, including the liberated Karabakh region.

RECOMMENDED

The turnout there has become one of the highest in the country. Two hours after the start of the elections, about 30 percent of votes were cast in the region, the election commission said.

Foreign and local observers monitored the election, along with a large number of journalists.

RelatedTurkish president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart on his victory
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time