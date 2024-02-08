Incumbent Ilham Aliyev is leading Azerbaijan's presidential election with 92.1 percent of the votes, according to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

The figure was announced by election commissioner Mazakhir Panakhov after counting 93 percent of votes from Wednesday's polls.

Zahid Oruj, an independent candidate, trailed with 2.19 percent, followed by Great Creation Party leader Fazil Mustafa with 2 percent of the vote.

Other candidates scored less than 2 percent of the vote.

The main feature of the 2024 Azerbaijani presidential election was that for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, they were held throughout the entire territory of the country, including the liberated Karabakh region.