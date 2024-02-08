Türkiye has neutralised 44 terrorists over the past week, including those hiding out across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 359 terrorists have been targeted since January with 144 in northern Iraq and 215 in northern Syria, spokesman Zeki Akturk told on Thursday reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Related A timeline of the PKK's war on Turkey: 1974-2019

Border security