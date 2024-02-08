Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas and that he instead wants to go ahead with the war on Gaza until "total victory" drew a sharp rebuke on social media.

It has been more than four month since Israel launched war on Gaza in which nearly 30,000 people, many of them women and children, have been killed.

Despite international pressure, including from key allies such as the United States, Netanyahu and his far-right coalition government has refused to back down.

Here’s how people from different walks of life reacted to Netanyahu’s decision to turn his back on a cease-fire proposal.

Netanyahu’s political game

In a video post, Referring to the Netanyahu’s “total victory” remark, activist Greg J Stoker took a jibe at Netanyahu’s “total victory” remark, saying Israelis “have already lost."

Stoker highlighted the factors undermining Israel's position, including strain on government’s finances, and mounting political pressure both domestically and from the US.

“Netanyahu is pretty much playing for time…Because the second a ceasefire happens, it's over they're done he's going to have to deal with his corruption charge,” he said.

Experts say prolonging the conflict works in Netanyahu’s favour as it helps him preserve his political career, which was facing an uncertain future before the war broke out on October 7.

An Arab Jew, Alon Mizrahi, said Netanyahu is pursuing the war for his own “legacy”.

“Netanyahu doesn't want a deal because when journalists and UN personnel regain access to the Gaza Strip, the scale of the horrors that will be revealed will place Israel and the IDF somewhere in the moral neighbourhood of the Khmer Rouge.”

He added, “Netanyahu doesn't want a deal because images of thousands of released Palestinian prisoners will be a devastating blow for Israel's security apparatus and right-wing self-esteem. It will send Israeli radical right into a frenzy.”

Total ethnic cleansing