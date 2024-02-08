Last Friday, Feb. 2, 19 students at an Ivy League university in the United States stopped eating, due to a war raging thousands of miles from home.

They say the decision was "a desperate plea, and a necessary escalation" for Rhode Island-based Brown University "to listen to our calls and seize the opportunity to take a material stance against genocide."

The move comes four months after Israel began its bombing campaign of Gaza. Nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, 70 percent of them women and children.

On his fourth day without food, a Palestinian student said at a campus rally, "Although I feel a little dizzy, I do know that I am privileged. If a medical issue was to arise, I would be immediately rushed to the hospital, something my people in Gaza no longer have."

The strike follows months of protests and sit-ins at Brown and other universities around the country. According to organisers, the group is now part of the longest-running hunger strike for Palestine in the US.

One student had to drop out after contracting COVID, but hundreds more committed to the cause by starting a 36-hour solidarity fast on Thursday. The timing coincided with the start of a two-day meeting of the Brown Corporation, the university's chief governing body.

Divestment vote

In a statement, the students, who are part of the Brown Divest Coalition, said they will continue to refuse food until Brown University considers voting on a divestment resolution. Some of the major companies they want the school to divest from include RTX Corporation, a weapons manufacturer; Northrop Grumman, a military company; and Boeing and Airbus.