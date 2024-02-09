Friday, February 9, 2024

1705 GMT — The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said a plan announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a military escalation in Rafah at the southern edge of Gaza aims to drive Palestinians from their land.

The office of Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority, said it holds both the Israeli government and the US administration responsible for the plan's repercussions.

The Palestinian presidency called on the UN Security Council to take heed, "because (Israel) taking this step threatens security and peace in the region and the world.

It crosses all red lines," the statement said.

1930 GMT —Palestinians in Rafah in panic, anxiety after Netanyahu's plan of offensive

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that there is a growing sense of anxiety and panic in Rafah, in southern Gaza, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's order to the army earlier in the day to submit a military plan for an offensive on Rafah after evacuating civilians.

"Any large-scale military operation among this population can only lead to an additional layer of endless tragedy that's unfolding," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

“There's a sense of growing anxiety and panic in Rafah. People have absolutely no idea where to go,” he added.

1920 GMT — UK concerned over Netanyahu's offensive plan on Rafah, urges to avoid harming civilians

The UK expressed concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's orders to his army to plan an offensive on Rafah in Gaza, urging Tel Aviv to "take greater care to limit operations to military targets, avoid harming civilians," a government spokesperson told Anadolu.

"We would be deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah as over half of Gaza’s populations are sheltering in the area, and the Rafah crossing is vital to ensure aid can reach the people who so desperately need it," the spokesperson said.

1900 GMT — Ireland says reports that Israeli military activity has intensified in Rafah are 'alarming'

Reports that Israeli military activity has intensified in Rafah, southern Gaza, are "alarming," and would have "devastating human consequences," according to Ireland’s Foreign Ministry.

In response to a question by Anadolu regarding the move, the Irish Foreign Ministry spokesperson reiterated the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, saying it is now "more urgent than ever."

"More than half of the population of Gaza is crowded into Rafah. The humanitarian needs of this population are significant," said a ministry spokesperson.

1844 GMT — Dozens of missiles launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel: Report

The Israeli army detected dozens of missiles launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

The missiles were fired toward the Kiryat Shmona settlement and Galilee panhandle, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

It said that the army intercepted some of the missiles, while others fell in open area s.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese group Hezbollah said that it targeted Israeli surveillance systems near the border with Israel.

1708 GMT — Egypt willing to open Rafah crossing without conditions

Egypt expressed willingness to work with the US to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying Cairo has already done so through Rafah crossing in collaboration with the global community.

Egypt had “opened the Rafah border crossing from its side without any restrictions or conditions,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement in response to remarks made by US President Joe Biden, who claimed to have convinced President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to open the crossing gate and allow aid to enter.

The Egyptian presidency added: “With regard to Egypt’s position and role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and relief to the Palestinian brothers, the Presidency of the Republic definitively states that, from the first moment, Egypt has opened the Rafah border crossing from its side without any restrictions or conditions.”

1635 GMT — Egypt steps up security on border as Israeli offensive in Gaza nears

Egypt has sent about 40 tanks and armoured personnel carriers to northeastern Sinai within the past two weeks as part of a series of measures to bolster security on its border with Gaza, two Egyptian security sources said.

The deployment took place ahead of the expansion of Israeli "military operations" around Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where much of its population has sought safety, sharpening Egyptian fears that Palestinians could be forced en masse out of the enclave.

1530 GMT — Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to prepare to "evacuate" hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza's Rafah, his office said.

Netanyahu told military and security officials to "submit to the cabinet a combined plan for evacuating the population and destroying the battalions" of Palestinian resistance group Hamas holed up in Rafah, a statement from his office said.

The city is the last main population centre in Gaza that Israeli troops have yet to enter but is also the main point of entry for desperately needed relief supplies.

1430 GMT — Israel strikes Rafah amid fears of operation in overcrowded city

Israel launched new strikes on the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, after President Joe Biden issued the strongest rebuke yet to the US ally, warning its attacks have been "over the top".

The United States is Israel's main international backer, providing it with billions of dollars in military aid.

But the US State Department said it does not support a ground offensive in Rafah, warning that, if not properly planned, such an operation in a city sheltering more than one million displaced Palestinians risked "disaster".

Witnesses reported new strikes overnight on Rafah, after the Israeli military intensified air raids on a city teeming with about half of Gaza's 2.4 million people.

1415 GMT — Israeli forces raid Khan Yunis hospital — Gaza medics

Israeli forces raided a hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis which has been besieged for weeks, said the Palestinian Red Crescent Society which runs the facility.

"The occupation (Israeli) forces stormed Al Amal hospital and started searching it. We're finding it difficult to communicate with our crews inside the hospital," a PRCS statement said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP about soldiers entering the hospital.

Al Amal has been caught in fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters, with the Red Crescent reporting "intense artillery shelling and heavy gunfire" continuing around the hospital on Thursday.

The medical organisation has in recent days made repeated pleas for supplies and protection, reporting severe shortages of oxygen, medicines and fuel to power the hospital.

1411 GMT — Israeli military doctor reveals soldiers burning down homes in Gaza after looting everything inside

An Israeli military doctor made a shocking revelation that exposed the soldiers' brutality in the besieged enclave, asserting to have witnessed the burning of people's homes after looting everything inside, including small household items.

The Israeli military doctor who served in Gaza for two months revealed a shocking ordeal about Palestinians' plight, which was published in the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, detailing the Israeli army's gross violations of international human rights law.

"The forces start intermittently burning houses, and the brigade commander says it's okay for him, and the cumulative feeling is that they can do here in Gaza what they did in Hawara," wrote Nahum Barnea, a senior analyst for Yedioth Ahronoth, in his article published on Friday, quoting the doctor.

The doctor revealed that “looting has become almost institutionalised as he witnessed during his time in Gaza,” Barne a stated, presenting the literal text of a letter from a doctor in the reserve paratrooper brigade.

“It starts with seizing large quantities of mattresses, gas stoves, and gas cylinders from occupied houses, and continues with taking small souvenir gifts like tables, small toys for children.”

1400 GMT — Israel, US discuss plans for 'specific operations' in Gaza

In a Friday phone call, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed "specific military operations" in Gaza.

Gallant briefed Austin on developments about the war on Gaza, detailing the ongoing assaults of the Israeli army, said a statement by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

1300 GMT — Almost 10 percent of Gaza's under-fives now acutely malnourished, UN says

Almost one in 10 of Gazan children under five are now acutely malnourished, overwhelmingly as a result of Israel's war, according to initial UN data from arm measurements that show physical wasting.

The food supplies that Gaza depends on have shrivelled from their pre-war level, and aid workers have reported visible signs of starvation, especially in areas of northern and central Gaza worst hit by Israel's war since October 7.

Measurements of thousands of young children's and infants' arm circumferences showed that 9.6 percent were acutely malnourished, up about 12 times from pre-war levels, according to a note from the U.N. humanitarian office, OCHA.

In northern Gaza, the rate was 16.2 percent, or one in six.

1200 GMT — UNICEF warns against military operation in Rafah, where over 600,000 children, their families already displaced

UNICEF has warned against a military operation in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, where over 600,000 children and their families – around a million people – have been displaced under the pressure of over four months of devastating war.

“An escalation of the fighting in Rafah, which is already straining under the extraordinary number of people who have been displaced from other parts of Gaza, will mark another devastating turn in a war that has reportedly killed over 27,000 people – most of them women and children,” Catherine Russell, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement on late Thursday.