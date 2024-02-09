A PKK/YPG terrorist has been apprehended by military police affiliated with the Syrian Interim Government with intelligence support from Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Terrorist Ahmet al Hac Omer was identified as planning actions against the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army (SNA) – a force working outside the Syrian regime’s control – in areas cleared of terrorism by the Turkish military.

According to security sources, Omer, trained by the terrorist group in bomb-making and assassination techniques, was involved in transporting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Syria's northern Manbij district between 2022 and 2023.

During a search of Omer's residence, authorities seized ready-to-use remotely controlled IEDs intended for assassinations and bomb attacks.