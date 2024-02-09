President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined Türkiye’s strenuous efforts to draw attention worldwide to Israel’s wrongdoing in over four months of the Gaza conflict.

"We are making intensive efforts to ensure that Israel's human rights abuses and war crimes are not overlooked on the international stage," Erdogan said on Friday, addressing the 5th General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum via video message.

Underscoring the importance of collective diplomatic action among Islamic countries in response to Israel's oppression in Gaza, Erdogan mentioned ongoing diplomatic efforts to encourage joint responses and solidarity.

'Independent Palestine'

Additionally, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state recognised worldwide.