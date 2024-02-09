The colourful lion blinks and bobs up and down to the beat of a drum, appearing like any other traditional Lunar New Year performance with one difference — it is operated by an 80-year-old man sitting in a wheelchair.

Normally performed by martial artists who train for years, lion dancing requires physical strength and agility to bring the creatures to life.

In traditional lion heads, the blinking of the eyes and twitching of the ears are controlled by pulling strings inside.

However a new initiative in Singapore to tackle loneliness among seniors and help them stay active has modified the choreography to allow participants to perform from a wheelchair.

The Silver Pride Lion Troupe — a partnership between philanthropists, designers and heritage consultants — has coaxed more than a dozen elderly people out of retirement to perform a revered Lunar New Year tradition.

At a recent celebration, 80-year-old Chia Chiang Teck shook the lion's head from side to side, opening and closing its mouth while a martial arts trainer under a furry sequined cloak acted as the tail and pushed the wheelchair around.

"I haven't done this for almost 34 years so I'm very happy that I can still do it," he said.

Formerly a martial artist able to execute backflips, Chia fondly remembers winning a local competition in the 1970s while performing as the tail of the lion but now has difficulty walking due to an old work injury.