Five people have been killed in India and dozens more injured after religious clashes sparked by the destruction of a religious school, officials said, the latest in a spate of demolitions targeting Islamic structures.

Vandana Singh, an official in the Haldwani district where the violence broke out, said on Friday that two had been killed in the clashes, without giving further details.

"Dozens are being treated in various hospitals of the city," Singh told a press conference, adding that several police officers were among the injured.

"Orders have been given to shoot the rioters on sight," she added.

Singh said that vehicles had been set alight by protesters.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government would punish anyone found to have participated in the unrest.

Authorities in Haldwani, on the other hand, suspended internet services, closed schools, imposed a curfew, and banned large gatherings after the violence broke out.

Mounting criticism over selectively targeting Muslims