Kaya Yanar, a well-known German comedian with Turkish roots, is facing charges over a video on YouTube in which he accuses the Israeli government of lying and falsifying evidence about its war on Palestine's Gaza.

Charges were filed in Germany against the comedian for incitement to hatred, Swiss daily 20 Minuten reported on Thursday. According to the daily, police and public prosecutor in Osnabruck, in the German state of Lower Saxony, confirmed the receipt of the lawsuit.

In the video titled "Lie!" Yanar plays a Turkish driving instructor accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of killing innocent people in Gaza who have nothing to do with Hamas while lying and falsifying evidence to cover up the genocide.

"'Never again' is now, and that's why I'm calling for a ceasefire," says Yanar at the end of his video, using the well-known slogan urging no more Holocausts.

Speaking to German daily Der Westen on Friday, Kaya said he only meant to counter attempts to justify the war on Gaza. He had already reacted to the criticism of his video by German-Jewish newspaper Judische Allgemeine on Instagram.

"The accusation of antisemitism that some keyboard acrobats from German editorial offices are now trying to conjure up is unfounded and hurtful," Yanar wrote.

"How can you conclude from a criticism of a government's military action that you hold the people of Israel and even beyond that all people of the Jewish faith responsible for it? This way of thinking feels racist to me and is not my way of thinking," he added.