TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Germany charges Turkish origin comedian for criticising Israel
Kaya Yanar faces charges of "incitement to hatred" after his video accusing the Israeli government of lying and falsifying evidence about its atrocities in Palestine's Gaza.
Germany charges Turkish origin comedian for criticising Israel
"The accusation of antisemitism that some keyboard acrobats from German editorial offices are now trying to conjure up is unfounded and hurtful," Yanar said in response to criticism. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 9, 2024

Kaya Yanar, a well-known German comedian with Turkish roots, is facing charges over a video on YouTube in which he accuses the Israeli government of lying and falsifying evidence about its war on Palestine's Gaza.

Charges were filed in Germany against the comedian for incitement to hatred, Swiss daily 20 Minuten reported on Thursday. According to the daily, police and public prosecutor in Osnabruck, in the German state of Lower Saxony, confirmed the receipt of the lawsuit.

In the video titled "Lie!" Yanar plays a Turkish driving instructor accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of killing innocent people in Gaza who have nothing to do with Hamas while lying and falsifying evidence to cover up the genocide.

"'Never again' is now, and that's why I'm calling for a ceasefire," says Yanar at the end of his video, using the well-known slogan urging no more Holocausts.

Speaking to German daily Der Westen on Friday, Kaya said he only meant to counter attempts to justify the war on Gaza. He had already reacted to the criticism of his video by German-Jewish newspaper Judische Allgemeine on Instagram.

"The accusation of antisemitism that some keyboard acrobats from German editorial offices are now trying to conjure up is unfounded and hurtful," Yanar wrote.

"How can you conclude from a criticism of a government's military action that you hold the people of Israel and even beyond that all people of the Jewish faith responsible for it? This way of thinking feels racist to me and is not my way of thinking," he added.

RelatedHow Israeli social media propaganda against Gaza is backfiring
RECOMMENDED

'Cancel culture' hits critics of Israeli atrocities

In Germany, there have recently been more and more examples of a so-called cancel culture in connection with statements critical of Israel.

In Frankfurt, three mayoral candidates want to prevent Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters from performing in the Festhalle. The 80-year-old musician is a critic of Israeli politics and supports the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign.

The German Heinrich Boll Foundation came under fire last month for withdrawing from an award ceremony because of a prize winner's critical remarks on the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Bosnian novelist Lana Bastasic announced three weeks ago that she terminated her contract with a German publisher in protest of its silence on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"I feel that it is my moral and ethical duty to terminate my contract with S. Fischer. Not only has the publisher failed to be vocal about the ongoing genocide happening in Gaza but they have also kept quiet on the systematic censorship happening in Germany for the last two months," Bastasic, 37, said on Instagram.

She said cutting ties as an all-out boycott of German cultural institutions over the government’s pro-Israel stance divides opinion.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time