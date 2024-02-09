TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Türkiye's first astronaut returns to Earth
Türkiye's inaugural crewed space mission comes to an end as astronaut Alper Gezeravci splashes down off the coast of Florida, having completed 13 experiments on the ISS.
SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Türkiye's first astronaut returns to Earth
Axiom Mission 3 crew during their time aboard the International Space Station. From left to right: Marcus Wandt, Michael Lopez-Alegria, Alper Gezeravci, and Walter Villadei. / Others
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 9, 2024

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Freedom carrying the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew, including Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravci, has splashed down successfully off the coast of Florida following their 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule undocked from the ISS on Wednesday and began its journey back to Earth. The return process took around 47 hours and concluded on Friday when the capsule descended onto the ocean. The crew was swiftly recovered by standby teams.

Ax-3’s all-European crew includes Axiom Space chief astronaut and former ISS commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, representing Spain and the US as the Ax-3 mission commander. In 2022, he led Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private mission to the ISS.

The mission pilot is Colonel Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force. Gezeravci, an F-16 fighter pilot, is taking part in Ax-3 as a mission specialist alongside Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt from the European Space Agency.

RECOMMENDED

The Ax-3 crew had been launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Its crew docked at the International Space Station the next day on January 20.

During their over-two-week stay on the station, Turkish Air Force pilot Colonel Alper Gezeravci and his three crewmates from Spain, Italy, and Sweden carried out over 30 scientific experiments, about half of them by Gezeravci himself.

The crew's scheduled return was postponed several times due to bad weather.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices