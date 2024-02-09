From Hollywood and Washington to social media timelines and the World Wide Web, deepfakes — a combination of ‘deep learning’ and ‘fake’ — and other synthetic media made with artificial intelligence (AI) have been proliferating quicker than any of us could have imagined.

In 2023 alone, at least 95,820 deepfake videos were found to have infiltrated the internet.

Sure, it may be cool and fun to watch Kendrick Lamar morph into Kanye, Will Smith, and Nipsey in the Pulitzer-prize-winning rapper’s 2022 single The Heart Part 5. You may even feel a sense of catharsis when replaying a rendered clip of Jon Snow apologising for the final season plot of Game of Thrones if you are among those (still) dissatisfied with how the iconic series ultimately ended.

But what happens when these instances of AI manipulation are applied for more nefarious purposes? Data and surveys indicate that most people cannot reliably detect deepfakes, with some admitting to watching videos they initially thought were real, only to find out later they were fake.

For the most part, the spotlight on the dangers that deepfakes pose typically falls on disinformation of the political variety. This technology, however, has been consistently used to harass and abuse women, including the likes of Taylor Swift, whose privilege and pop star status did not exclude her from being a victim of non-consensual pornographic material.

“Unfortunately, we should not be that surprised that deepfakes are used to degrade women,” assistant professor at Université Laval’s Department of Information and Communication Sophie Toupin tells TRT World.

After sexually explicit deepfakes of the Anti-Hero singer went viral on social media platforms in late January, Swift’s ardent fanbase, known as Swifties, sprung into action. Fans quickly swamped X with positive images of Swift and reported accounts that were sharing the deepfakes, causing the #ProtectTaylorSwift hashtag to trend.

Related 'Taylor Swift' searches blocked on X after deepfake images go viral

The way Swifties fought back holds immense social and cultural importance, says Toupin, as it helps establish norms regarding the acceptable and non-acceptable use of AI-generated synthetic media — whether you are one of the world’s biggest pop stars or not.

“While this rapid response was immensely successful, it's important to acknowledge that not everyone has access to such robust community support,” Toupin says. “Taylor Swift's fan community served as a notable example of a feminist response that firmly asserted, ‘This is not acceptable.’

“I hope all women and girls who are subjected to such degrading practice are extended the same rapid response. In fact, at the community level, this type of solidarity is exactly what is needed to say no to misogynist and racist fake AI-generated content online,” Toupin adds.

In simplistic terms, deepfakes are a form of synthetic media that uses AI to swap a person’s likeness and facial appearance with that of another in videos.

It was initially propelled by a Reddit user who went by the moniker Deepfakes, who in 2017, had begun posting non-consensual and digitally altered adult content which featured celebrity faces superimposed on the bodies of women in adult movies.

Speaking to Vice’s Motherboard, the user said that they employed multiple open-source libraries to create the videos, including Google’s TensorFlow, which is free to use.

“On the technical front, it's crucial to bear in mind that the ease with which many people can create AI-generated deepfakes hinges on the available AI-generated software,” Toupin explains. “These software have been trained on vast amounts of content generated and shared by us, internet users, over the past two decades. This is an important issue to bear in mind.”

Following what happened to Swift, lawmakers and ordinary citizens demanded stronger protections against AI-created images, which, from Australia to Spain and everywhere in between, have been mushrooming at an alarming and quickening rate, while overwhelmingly harming women and children to boot.

Recently, Victorian MP Georgie Purcell called out a local news media for altering her body to make her bust appear bigger and partially removing parts of her clothing, calling it an example of the "ongoing, insidious" treatment of women in politics in the media.

According to one 2023 report, deepfake pornography makes up 98 percent of all deepfake videos online, and 99 percent of the individuals targeted in deepfake pornography are women, underscoring the need for a better regulatory framework.

“Let’s remember that if we consume synthetic media that has been done without the consent of the person portrayed, you are also part of the problem,” says Toupin. "It is important that you understand that you are taking pleasure in gender-based digital violence.”

As revolutionary as it is, the era of deepfakes is proving to create new challenges and fears for lawmakers and governments who have been scrambling to properly regulate this technology which holds the ability to make anyone appear to say and do anything at any given point in time.

The growing availability of disinformation and deepfakes, a 2022 European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation report states, will “have a profound impact on the way people perceive authority and information media,” besides undercutting trust in authorities and official facts.

“Experts fear this may lead to a situation where citizens no longer have a shared reality, or could create societal confusion about which information sources are reliable; a situation sometimes referred to as ‘information apocalypse’ or ‘reality apathy,’” according to the Europol report.

For a long time, people turned to photos and videos to supplement any piece of information they read before fully accepting something as fact; essentially, heeding the advice of ‘Don’t believe it until you see it’.

With the presidential election slated for November, the latest data say that Americans are “highly concerned” about the use of AI and deepfakes of candidates and political figures, with a strong majority of voters across party lines believing that the technology should be properly regulated.

Their worry is not unfounded. Just last month in January, a fake robocall appearing to be an AI voice of President Joe Biden urged New Hampshire residents not to vote in the state’s Democratic primary election.