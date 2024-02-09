Ghassan Hage, an internationally renowned scholar, has slammed German academic institutions for suppressing criticism of Israel, after he was abruptly fired over allegations of anti-Semitic social media posts.

“What to me is a fair, intellectual critique of Israel, for them is antisemitism according to the law in Germany, ” he said in a statement late Thursday.

“I find the German’s pseudo philosemitism self-serving, and at times racist, instrumentalised to racialize the Palestinian and more generally the Arab and Muslim community in Germany,” he stressed.

The Lebanese-Australian scientist was fired by The Max Planck Society, a leading German research institution, after local media published various controversial reports, accusing him of disseminating antisemitic propaganda.

Hage strongly rejected the allegations and said he has always defended the peaceful coexistence of Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and criticised both Israelis and Palestinians who work against this goal.

'Fascistic ideological assassination'

“I have a political ideal that I have always struggled for regarding Israel/Palestine. It is the ideal of a multi-religious society made from Christians, Muslims and Jews living together on that land,” the scholar said.

“If Israel has copped and continues to cop the biggest criticism it is because its colonial ethno-nationalist project is by far the biggest obstacle towards achieving such aim. This is also true of my social media posts,” he added.

The scholar said the right-wing media started a campaign against him by taking some of his social media posts out of their context. He said the reports against him were like a “fascistic ideological assassination” job.