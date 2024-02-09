Incarcerated former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan used artificial intelligence (AI) to declare victory in the country’s general elections.

In an AI-generated victory speech on Friday, Khan lauded people for "massive electoral turnout," noting that the nation's "unprecedented fightback" resulted in a "landslide" victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the 2024 general elections.

“We are winning in more than 170 seats of National Assembly (lower house),” Khan said in the message posted on his X account.

Criticising his nemesis and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif for delivering a “victory speech even” when his party was behind the PTI.

Khan, who has been imprisoned since last August, urged people to "celebrate and hold thanksgiving prayers."