Saturday, February 10, 2024

1400 GMT — The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that a military offensive on Rafah, southern Gaza “in the middle of these completely exposed, vulnerable people is a recipe for disaster.”

“In Rafah southern Gaza, there are 1.4 million people — in tens of kilometres — living in the streets in plastic makeshift shelters,” Phillippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, said on X.

1919 GMT —2 killed, 5 injured in Gaza’s Nasser Hospital: MSF

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said that at least two people were killed and five others injured in the Nasser Hospital in Gaza over the last two days.

“In the past 48 hours, MSF staff report shots fired at people inside Nasser Hospital. Two people were killed, five others injured, including one nurse who was severely wounded,” it said on X.

It noted that the medical staff of the hospital are afraid to move within and around the hospital due to the fear of being shot.

1919 GMT — Netanyahu asks army to prepare for ground offensive in Rafah

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Israeli army to remobilise reserve soldiers in preparation for ground offensive in Rafah according to Israeli media — Channel 13.

1819 GMT — Silent march in London calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

A massive gathering has flooded central London as protesters convened in solidarity with Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire amid the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The silent march, a poignant display of unity and resilience, resonated with voices from diverse backgrounds, echoing a resolute call for peace and justice.

The rally, spearheaded by healthcare workers, commenced outside St. Thomas' Hospital, drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

1559 GMT — Iran FM in Beirut says only political solution can resolve Gaza war

The Iranian Foreign Minister has said during a visit to Lebanon that a political solution was the only way to end the Gaza war, and that Tehran was in talks with Riyadh on the issue.

He also warned Israel against taking any steps towards a full-scale war against Lebanon, saying that would be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "last day."

1553 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say 17 fighters killed in US strikes

A total of 17 Houthi fighters have been killed in US strikes, the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel group said through its official media, following public funerals in the capital Sanaa.

"The bodies of a number of martyrs of the nation and the armed and security forces who were martyred as a result of the bombing of the American-British aggression were carried through Sanaa today in a solemn funeral procession," Houthi official media said, listing their names.

The United States confirmed on Thursday that its military had conducted a number of strikes against missile launchers as Houthi fighters prepared to launch them against commercial shipping and US warships in the Red Sea.

1551 GMT — Russia says South Africa's lawsuit against Israel yielded tangible results

Russian Envoy to the UN Security Council Vasily Nebenzya has said that South Africa's lawsuit against Israel in the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) yielded tangible results.

Ordering temporary measures against Israel, the ICJ recognised "plausible" information about the genocide in Gaza, Nebenzya said in an interview with the Russian news agency TASS.

"As for the content of the interim measures themselves, it seems hardly possible to implement them without Israel ending its military operation," he noted.

1543 GMT — Jordan warns of Israeli military aggression in southern Gaza’s Rafah

Jordan has warned of the danger of an Israeli attack on Rafah in southern Gaza, according to an official statement.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates warned "of the danger of the Israeli occupation army carrying out a military operation in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza, which houses a large number of Palestinian brothers who were displaced there as a safe haven from the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip."

1540 GMT —Senior Hamas official in Lebanon survives Israeli strike: sources

A senior Hamas officer has survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Lebanon, Palestinian and Lebanese security sources said, with officials reporting two killed in the attack south of Beirut.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli drone struck a car in the coastal town of Jadra, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the border.

The Palestinian source, requesting anonymity for security concerns, told AFP news agency that the strike "was a failed attempt to assassinate a senior official in the (Hamas) movement".

A Lebanese security official, also requesting anonymity, identified the target as Hamas recruitment officer Bassel Saleh.

1250 GMT — Israeli strikes kill dozens in Rafah

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 44 Palestinians in Rafah, hours after Israel's prime minister said he asked the military to plan for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from the southern Gaza city ahead of a ground invasion.

Benjamin Netanyahu did not provide details or a timeline, but the announcement set off widespread panic.

More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are packed into Rafah, many after being uprooted repeatedly by Israeli evacuation orders that now cover two-thirds of Gaza's territory. It's not clear where they could run next.

1242 GMT — Casualties as Israel conducts strike in central Lebanon

Israel has struck the coastal area of Wadi al Zeina in central Lebanon, causing casualties, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses said an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Wadi al Zeina area, Chouf district. More details and reactions were not immediately available.

This is the second time that Lebanon has seen bombing deep into its territory since the outbreak of confrontation between Hezbollah and the Israeli army last October.

1239 GMT — Gaza death toll tops grim 28,000 ahead of Rafah invasion

At least 28,064 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during Israel's war on the besieged territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest toll includes 117 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while a total of 67,611 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7, it added.

1152GMT — Saudi warns of 'catastrophe' if Israel moves on Rafah

Saudi Arabia has said that Israel's planned army operation in overcrowded Rafah would cause a "humanitarian catastrophe" and called for the United Nations Security Council to intervene.

The kingdom "warned of the extremely dangerous repercussions of storming and targeting" Rafah and affirmed its "categorical rejection and strong condemnation of their forced deportation", in a foreign ministry statement carried by state media.

"This continued violation of international law and international humanitarian law confirms the necessity of convening the Security Council urgently to prevent Israel from causing an imminent humanitarian catastrophe," the statement added.

1146 GMT — Germany warns Israeli attack on Rafah would lead humanitarian catastrophe

Germany has said an Israeli attack on Rafah in Gaza would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

“The plight in Rafah is already incredible. 1.3 million people are seeking protection from the fighting in a very small area. An offensive by the Israeli army on Rafah would be a humanitarian catastrophe in the making. The people in Gaza cannot disappear into thin air,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Bearbock said on X.

0933 GMT — Israel's Rafah invasion can cause 'tens of thousands' casualties

Hamas has warned that any Israeli military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah could lead to "tens of thousands" of dead and injured.