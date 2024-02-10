Former US President Donald Trump told thousands of members of the National Rifle Association that “no one will lay a finger on your firearms" if he returns to the White House, and bragged that during his time as president he “did nothing” to curb guns.

“During my four years nothing happened. And there was great pressure on me having to do with guns. We did nothing. We didn’t yield,” he said as he addressed the NRA’s Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Friday evening.

Casting himself as ”the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House," Trump pledged to continue to protect gun owners' rights, even as the country grapples with a crisis of gun violence and mass shootings that have left more than 3,000 dead since 2006.

“Your Second Amendment will always be safe with me as your president," he said.

Support for gun rights