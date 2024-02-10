TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Dozens suspects arrested following Istanbul Courthouse attack
Turkish police arrest 14 suspects over "aggravated murder," and 33 for being member of armed terror group, after the terrorist attack at Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse killing a woman and injuring six people.
Dozens suspects arrested following Istanbul Courthouse attack
Two terrorists, who opened fire at the police checkpoint on February 6 in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse, were killed by Turkish police. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024

Türkiye's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has said that 54 suspects were arrested following an investigation regarding an armed attack earlier this week by the DHKP/C terror organisation at the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse.

Fourteen suspects were charged with "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order" and "aggravated murder," 33 were arrested for "membership in an armed terrorist organisation" and one was arrested for "aiding the organisation," he wrote on X, on Friday.

Tunc said five of six suspects found to have made provocative posts on social media after the attack were arrested.

And a brother of one of the attackers, who was on trial in the 13th High Criminal Court at the time of the assault, was also involved in the attack, was arrested for "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order."

RECOMMENDED

"We will continue our fight with determination against all terrorist organisations that want to disrupt the peace of our country and our nation," said Tunc.

Two terrorists who opened fire at the police checkpoint on February 6 in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse were killed. One woman was killed and six people, including three police officers, were injured.

RelatedTurkish security forces neutralise dozens of terrorists last week
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices