Rhonda LeValdo is exhausted, but she’s refusing to slow down. For the fourth time in five years, her hometown team and the focus of her decades-long activism against the use of Native American imagery and references in sports is in the Super Bowl.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Sunday's big game, so does LeValdo.

She and dozens of other Indigenous activists are in Las Vegas to protest and demand the team change its name and ditch its logo and rituals they say are offensive.

“I’ve spent so much of my personal time and money on this issue. I really hoped that our kids wouldn't have to deal with this,” said LeValdo, who founded and led a group called "Not In Our Honour".

'This doesn't honour us'

LeValdo's concern for children is founded. Research has shown the use of Native American imagery and stereotypes in sports has negative psychological effects on Native youth and encourages non-Native children to discriminate against them.

Some sports franchises made changes in the wake of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Washington team dropped its name, which is considered a racial slur. And, in 2021, the Cleveland baseball team changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians.