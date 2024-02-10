A record amount of spending is expected for the Super Bowl this year, while an all-time high of American viewers is expected to tune in to the game.

The Super Bowl, which decides the champion for the National Football League (NFL), is the most watched televised event in the US every year.

It is a major contributor to the American economy as well, from retail and consumption to TV broadcast rights and commercials, stadium tickets, travel, lodgings, hotels and restaurants.

A record 200.5 million adults in the US are planning to watch the Super Bowl this year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Out of 342 million in the US, 1 12.2 million people plan to throw or attend a party, while another 16.2 million are planning to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

By comparison, the Apollo 11 Moon Landing was the most-watched televised event in the US back in 1969, drawing almost 150 million viewers.

Record $17.3B spending

Super Bowl games also turn into a party frenzy, as people from all ages come together and order food, consume drinks, buy new TV sets, and purchase merchandise.

American consumers are expected to spend a record $17.3 billion for the event this year, according to the NRF.

Total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations and other purchases is forecast to average $86.04 per person.

If realized, this amount would surpass the $17.2 billion spending recorded in 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win their first title in 50 years. This year’s game is a rematch between the two sides.

The following year, however, American consumers’ total Super Bowl spending plummeted 19.2% to $13.9 billion due to the pandemic, the lowest level since 2014.