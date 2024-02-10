WORLD
3 MIN READ
Coalition talks underway as no clear winner in Pakistan election
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claims majority while PTI-backed independent candidates lead, setting the stage for a possible coalition government in Pakistan.
Coalition talks underway as no clear winner in Pakistan election
PTI-backed independent candidates lead with 99 seats in the National Assembly, followed by PML-N with 71, PPP with 54, and MQM with 17 seats, among others. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
February 10, 2024

With no clear winner emerging as the vote count nears conclusion in Pakistan elections held on Thursday, political parties have launched efforts to form a coalition government.

Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in an address to supporters in Lahore Friday night, claimed clinching most seats as a party and called to form a unity government after contacting allies.

In this regard, his younger brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, met Pakistan People's Party leader and former President Asif Zardari to discuss the developments.

Incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan also claimed victory in a speech generated through AI, saying his party won a two-thirds majority.

PTI-backed independent candidates lead

Results of 251 out of 266 general seats in the National Assembly show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed independent candidates are leading with 99 seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with 71, PPP 54, and MQM 17, among others.

A party requires 169 seats in the 336-member lower house to form the government with a simple majority.

RECOMMENDED

PTI spokesman Rauf Hassan said they will form the federal government, as well as governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

But provisional results showed PTI-backed candidates may not be able to form a government on its own. The PTI has already lost its right over reserved seats, which boosts any party's chances to reach the magic number for political supremacy.

The independent candidates, however, have the option to join any party after the elections.

Reports indicated PTI-backed independents were planning to join the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), a religious party.

But its leader Allama Abbas Nasir told Anadolu that there had been no such discussion. “I met Khan Sahab in jail on Feb 6... We have supported Khan Sahab all along, they have supported us…but the PTI has other options too, and there have been no such discussions at all,” Abbas said over the phone from Islamabad.

“We neither offered them, neither have discussed it. But we are unconditionally supporting Khan Sahab," he added.

His party won one parliament seat, as final results are still trickling in.

RelatedHow Pakistan’s dynastic grip on politics hinders growth of young leaders
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho