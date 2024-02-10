At least three police officers and a candidate were killed during a protest against alleged rigging in the February 8 Pakistan polls in North Waziristan tribal district, state media has reported.

The state-run Pakistan TV reported on Saturday that supporters of former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, who contested a constituency from North Waziristan, fired at an army camp in Miranshah, the district headquarters, killing three policemen.

According to local English daily Dawn, Dawar was also injured in a "firing incident" in North Waziristan.

Several political parties are protesting against alleged rigging in the crucial polls.