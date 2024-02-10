Pakistan's army chief has asked feuding politicians to show "maturity and unity" after an election failed to produce a clear winner, leaving the parties to cobble together a coalition to rule.

"Elections are not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing but an exercise to determine the mandate of the people," Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said in a statement released by the military on Saturday.

"As the people of Pakistan have reposed their combined trust in the Constitution of Pakistan, it is now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity," he said.

"The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people." he added.

The South Asian country faces days of political horse-trading after a strong performance by independent candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan scuppered the chances of the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from winning a ruling majority.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defied a months-long crackdown that crippled campaigning and forced candidates to run as independents with a combined showing that still challenged their rivals.