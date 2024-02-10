Israeli extremists have attempted to prevent TRT Arabi correspondent in Tel Aviv from covering the protests against Israeli government that demanded ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Israeli protesters and relatives of Israeli captives in Gaza closed the main highway in Tel Aviv on Saturday protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government for its rejection of a ceasefire and a mutual prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.

Following the attack by Jewish extremists that interrupted the live coverage, TRT Arabi correspondent Fehmi Shteweposted on X saying, "Once again, Israelis attack us live, this time from the heart of Tel Aviv, attempting to prevent us from reporting on the Israeli street's angry protests against the war on Gaza and the failure to achieve war goals after 127 days! We continue to cover and convey the truth!"

It is not the first time, TRT Arabi correspondents are attacked by Israeli extremists or soldiers.

Last October, Israeli army team attacked a TRT Arabi crew along the Israel-Lebanon border when it was on assignment covering the flare-up between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli force pushed, attempted to hit, used profanity, and threatened to kill the TRT Arabi crew on the spot.

TRT Arabi correspondent Muhammad Khairy said that the army personnel attacked him and the crew accompanying him by pushing them and attacking the car, which had a badge indicating that it belonged to a press crew.