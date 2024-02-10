WORLD
Hungarian president resigns over child sexual abuse scandal
"I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people ... I made a mistake," says Katalin Novak
Novak was elected as Hungary’s first-ever female president in May 2022. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024

Hungarian President Katalin Novak resigned amid outrage about her pardoning a child sexual abuse convict.

Novak faced pressure to resign because of her controversial decision last April to pardon Endre K., who was convicted of covering up crimes committed by a sexual predator at a children’s home.

Novak announced her resignation on Saturday in a video message shared by Hungarian public broadcaster, M1.

''I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people ... I made a mistake,'' she said.

''Protecting children is our common responsibility,'' added Hungary's first female president.

Several officials resigned

Endre K. was sentenced to more than three years in prison in 2018 for pressuring victims to retract their claims of sexual abuse in a state-run children's home.

The director of the home was sentenced to eight years for abusing at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016.

Former Justice Minister Judit Varga also resigned as an MP and chairwoman of Parliament’s European Affairs Committee.

Varga countersigned the presidential pardon last April.

Novak was elected as Hungary’s first-ever female president in May 2022.

The Hungarian National Assembly will elect the next president.

SOURCE:AA
