Casualties have been reported in a shooting at a military training camp in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, according to officials.

The shooting was carried out by a military “recruit” who opened fire at the General Gordon military facility on Saturday, resulting in several casualties, a security source told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The attacker opened fire and targeted United Arab Emirates military advisors before he was shot dead by the security forces.

The number of deaths and injuries remains unknown but media reports said five people, including Emarati military advisors, were killed in the attack.

According to UAE's Defence Ministry, three Emirati members of armed forces and one Bahraini officer were killed in the terror attack in Somalia.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud strongly condemned the “heinous attack.”

