Sunday, 11 February, 2023

2000 GMT — Egypt warned of “dire consequences” from Israel’s planned ground offensive in Rafah city in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army plans to launch a ground offensive in Rafah, home to more than 1 million residents seeking refuge from war, to defeat what Tel Aviv calls the remaining "Hamas battalions." The planned offensive has triggered concerns of a humanitarian catastrophe in the city.

“Targeting Rafah, along with Israel’s continued policy of obstructing access to humanitarian aid, is an actual contribution to implementing the policy of displacing the Palestinian people and liquidating their cause,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt said it rejects Israeli official statements about the Rafah offensive, warning that the planned onslaught “will have dire consequences, particularly in light of the risks of worsening the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”

It called for uniting all international and regional efforts to prevent the planned attack on Rafah, which now shelters around 1.4 million displaced Palestinians who consider it the last safe area in Gaza.

2208 GMT — Sweden under fire for suspending financial support to UNRWA

Sweden has come under sharp criticism from a number of experts over its decision to suspend financial support to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

"It is catastrophic that Sweden has cut humanitarian aid to UNRWA, above all because it has not even seen any evidence of Israel's accusations," Beatrice Fihn, a lawyer and former executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) who specialises in international law and works for the law firm Lex International in Geneva, told the local Expressen newspaper.

"There is no other organisation that has the built-up capacity to get the necessary help out quickly,” Fihn added.

Fifteen of UNRWA's biggest donors, including Sweden, have suspended payments to the agency after Israel alleged that 12 of the organisation's employees were involved in the Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s attack on October 7.

1821 GMT — Israeli army approves ground offensive plan in Rafah

The Israeli army has approved a plan for a ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to local media.

“The plan will be presented when the army is requested to do so,” Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said during a Cabinet session as cited by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

1812 GMT — UN food agency says Palestinians have ‘too few meals’ amid Israeli onslaught

There are too few meals for most Palestinians in Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the enclave, the World Food Program (WFP) said.

“For most in Gaza, there is no house, no table, and too few meals,” WFP Country Director for Palestine, Matthew Hollingworth said in a statement.

“We are hoping to be able to assist more bakeries, particularly in the northern areas where people are in desperate need, but we need access, and we need safety,” he added.

1805 GMT — Jordan's King Abdullah participates in Gaza aid airdrop

Jordan's King Abdullah has participated in an airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a state-owned Al Mamlaka broadcaster said.

A video showed the monarch in military gear on board a plane in the latest mission by the Jordanian Air Force to drop urgent medical supplies to field hospitals it runs in the war-torn enclave.

The kingdom, which has been among Arab neighbours pushing Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, is the only country that airdrops aid to the enclave, channeling it through these two medical facilities.

1641 GMT — UN agency says aid shipment blocked in Israeli port

The main United Nations agency providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza is facing growing administrative hurdles from Israel, with a shipment amounting to a month's supply of food blocked in port, the agency's chief said.

Israel has alleged that 12 staff members with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were involved in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, with a number of donor countries suspending funding.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on Friday. He said UNRWA had been informed by a contractor that provided handling services in the port of Ashdod that it could no longer continue working with UNRWA, following instructions from the Israeli authorities.

1227 GMT — Israeli soldiers 'steal' $54M from Bank of Palestine in Gaza

Israeli soldiers have "stolen" $54.29M from the Bank of Palestine headquarters in Gaza, according to an Israeli newspaper.

Maariv newspaper, citing Israeli officers, said a military force took the funds allocated for the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority after coming under fire in the al-Rimal neighbourhood last week.

There was no comment from the Palestinian Authority or Hamas on the report.

“Israeli soldiers were at the Bank of Palestine headquarters in Gaza last week to prevent money from reaching Hamas,” an Israel military spokesman told Maariv, without providing further details.

He said this step "was decided at the political level.”

1354 GMT — Netherlands voices opposition to looming Israeli ground offensive in Rafah

The Netherlands has expressed its strong opposition to a looming Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Noting that Rafah hosts a vast number of Palestinians who fled from other parts of the besieged enclave of Gaza, Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot has said on X: “Hard to see how large-scale military operations in such a densely populated area would not lead to many civilian casualties and a bigger humanitarian catastrophe.”

“This is unjustifiable,” she stressed.

1330 GMT — Denmark shares EU’s concern over potential Israeli military offensive in Rafah

Denmark has expressed its concern over potential Israeli military action in the city of Rafah in the Gaza.

Denmark's Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X, said: “Denmark shares the concern of EU and others regarding a potential Israeli military offensive in Rafah where more than half of Gaza’s population is seeking refuge.”

The statement reiterated that "protection of civilians is key."

1328 GMT — Thousands in Morocco protest ties with 'genocidal' Israel

Thousands of Moroccans have again taken to streets of their capital to call for an end to their country's ties with Israel, which they denounced as "genocide" in Gaza.

In late 2020, Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords brokered by the United States which saw similar moves by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Since the Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7, several large-scale demonstrations in the North African kingdom have called for the abrogation of the normalisation deal.

"Normalisation is treason," and "Stop the massacre," read banners protesters carried in front of Morocco's parliament in the centre of Rabat.

1313 GMT — US strikes unmanned surface vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles Yemen

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has said its forces carried out strikes on two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and three anti-ship cruise missiles north of Yemen's port city of Hudaida that were threatening ships in the area.

"CENTCOM identified these USVs and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it added

1245 GMT — Israeli forces bomb hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israeli forces have shelled Al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis city on amid a military offensive in the area, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

“The attack has caused damage to the building and forced the only remaining ambulance out of service,” the aid organisation added in a statement.