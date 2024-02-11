Around this time every year, Moroccan wheat farmer Abderrahim Mohafid is usually preparing for his spring harvest, but this year his fields lay unusually bare.

"The harvest is already lost," said Mohafid, 54, as he glanced at his 20-hectare field where almost nothing has grown. "Wheat should already be at 60 centimetres."

More than 88 percent of Berrechid's vast agricultural lands are not irrigated, with farmers relying instead on rain, according to Morocco's agriculture ministry.

Yet so far this year, the North African country has seen only about half the rainfall it did during the same period last year, Morocco's water minister Nizar Baraka said.

This has occurred in parallel with temperatures in Morocco increasing by an average of 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to the period between 1981 and 2010, he added.

In recent weeks, Moroccan authorities have restricted the opening of hammams and car wash stations in several cities and prohibited the watering of golf courses or gardens with drinking water, as the country's dams are only at 23 percent capacity, compared to around 32 percent last year.

Related World groundwater levels displaying widespread 'accelerated' decline: study

'Serious impact on economy'

The successive years of drought are "compromising" this agricultural season, says Abderrahim Handouf, an agronomist.

The situation, Handouf added, will have a "serious impact on the economy" of the country where a third of the population works in agriculture.