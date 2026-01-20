WORLD
2 min read
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
A Copenhagen clothing store’s satirical red caps mocking Donald Trump's MAGA have gone viral, becoming a symbol of Danish solidarity with Greenland.
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Caps with slogans supporting Greenland are on display in a clothing store in Copenhagen, Denmark, on January 20, 2026. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

One Copenhagen clothing store's tongue-in-cheek take on US President Donald Trump's red baseball caps has become an unlikely symbol of Danish solidarity with Greenland, as protests mount over Trump's demands to buy the vast self-governing territory.

The red caps resemble the "Make America Great Again" caps of Trump's supporters but feature slogans like "Make America Go Away" and "Already Great".

Store co-owner Michael said the caps had languished unsold for months before swiftly gaining popularity. "We only made one hundred to begin with," said Michael, who declined to give his surname. "When it went viral it was very, very popular."

Principal owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen devised one of the caps' slogans, "Nu det NUUK" - a Danish pun that sounds like "Nu det nok," meaning "Now is enough," but substitutes the "nok" with "Nuuk," the capital of Greenland.

RECOMMENDED

"I thought, 'How can you communicate in an easy way while putting your foot down?'," Tonnesen told Reuters, adding that he had distributed 300 caps by cargo bike at a protest held in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Copenhagen and Nuuk at the weekend, chanting "Greenland is not for sale" and marching to US diplomatic posts, many of them wearing the protest caps.

Trump says Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and mineral deposits, and he has not ruled out using force to take control of the island. His threats have triggered a diplomatic crisis between the NATO allies.

"People have an urge to get out there with a message. We've just had enough and we're fed up, sad and tired," Tonnesen said.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files