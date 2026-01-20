One Copenhagen clothing store's tongue-in-cheek take on US President Donald Trump's red baseball caps has become an unlikely symbol of Danish solidarity with Greenland, as protests mount over Trump's demands to buy the vast self-governing territory.

The red caps resemble the "Make America Great Again" caps of Trump's supporters but feature slogans like "Make America Go Away" and "Already Great".

Store co-owner Michael said the caps had languished unsold for months before swiftly gaining popularity. "We only made one hundred to begin with," said Michael, who declined to give his surname. "When it went viral it was very, very popular."

Principal owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen devised one of the caps' slogans, "Nu det NUUK" - a Danish pun that sounds like "Nu det nok," meaning "Now is enough," but substitutes the "nok" with "Nuuk," the capital of Greenland.