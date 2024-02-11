WORLD
2 MIN READ
Near half of Israeli student soldiers mull 'quitting' school amid Gaza war
Survey reveals alarming impact as 42 percent of Israeli student reservists contemplate quitting school amid Gaza war, facing psychological strain.
Near half of Israeli student soldiers mull 'quitting' school amid Gaza war
The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.  Source: Israel's Ministry of Aliyah and Integration / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 11, 2024

A recent opinion poll revealed that 42 percent of Israeli university students serving as reservists in the army are considering dropping out of school due to the deterioration of their psychological condition as a result of the ongoing devastating war on Gaza.

“More than 60 percent of the students said their psychological state had worsened since the outbreak of war on Oct. 7, 2023,” the Israeli channel 13 said on Sunday, quoting the poll results.

“About 40 percent of them are thinking about withdrawing from their studies due to the effects of the war,” the poll added, noting that the percentage among student reserve soldiers reached 42 percent.

The latest poll, conducted by the Association of Male and Female Students in Israel on a sample of 7,350 participants, revealed that 48 percent of students said “they had received or might receive psychological help in the future due to the war.”

RECOMMENDED

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza on Oct. 7 that has killed at least 28,064 Palestinians and injured 67,611 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

RelatedWhat to know about the ICJ's historic ruling about Israel's conduct in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho