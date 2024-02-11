Egypt has threatened to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the territory's main aid supply route, two Egyptian officials have said.

The threat to suspend the Camp David Accords, came on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said sending troops into Rafah was necessary to "win" the four-month-old war against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Over half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled to Rafah to escape Israeli invasion in other areas, and are packed into sprawling tent camps and UN-run shelters near the border.

Egypt fears a mass influx of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees who may never be allowed to return.

A ground invasion in Rafah could cut off one of the only avenues for delivering Gaza's badly needed food and medical supplies.

Camp David Accords