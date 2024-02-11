French authorities have said they plan to revoke birthright citizenship on the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, the country's poorest overseas territory, which has been struggling with social unrest and a crippling migration crisis.

Mayotte is composed of two islands that voted to stay part of France in 1973, while the others in the surrounding Muslim-majority archipelago sought independence, becoming the Comoros Islands.

Thousands of Comorans fleeing the poverty and corruption of their homeland make the trip across to Mayotte in search of higher living standards every year.

The influx has caused major tensions, with many locals on Mayotte complaining about crime and poverty. For the past three weeks activists have been staging strikes and erecting roadblocks to protest against the lack of security and the migration crisis.

'Radical decision'

"We are going to take a radical decision," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters on a visit to the island on Sunday.