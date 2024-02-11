Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 12-13 and Egypt on February 14 according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan will attend the World Government Summit, which will be held in Dubai on Tuesday, February 13, as the guest of honour, according to a statement from the directorate on Sunday.

The Turkish president will address the summit as the main speaker and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the participating countries, especially UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit brings together state and government officials from various countries, international organizations, the private sector, academia, civil society, think tanks and media representatives, and business people.

During Erdogan’s visit to Cairo, steps to be taken to develop relations between Türkiye and Egypt and revitalise high-level bilateral cooperation mechanisms will be discussed.

The agenda of the meetings is to exchange views on current global and regional issues, especially the Israeli attacks on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.