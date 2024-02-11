Numerous artists at Spain's Goya Cinema Awards gala and Italy's Sanremo Music Festival reacted to relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza.

At the Goya Cinema Awards gala held in Spain on Saturday, Alba Flores, known for her character Nairobi in the famous Spanish TV series Money Heist, famous actress and singer Ana Belen, director Estibaliz Urresola, director Alejandro Martin and singer Salvador Sobral made statements condemning Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

In addition, many of the Spanish artists who attended the gala night gave the message: “Stop the arms trade. Immediate ceasefire in Gaza" with labels they attached to their palms or badges on their clothes.

The anti-war and "stop genocide" messages of some artists also attracted attention at the 74th Sanremo Music Festival in Italy.

Italian singer Dargen D'amico, one of the names who performed at the event, said: "History does not accept to remain silent. Hold the fire."

'Bombing hospitals for a piece of land'