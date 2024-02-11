Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb won Finland’s election runoff against ex-Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in a close race for the presidency and the task of steering the Nordic country’s foreign and security policy now that it is a member of NATO, following Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

With all votes counted, centre-right candidate Stubb of the National Coalition Party had 51.6 percent of the votes, while independent candidate Haavisto from the green left got 48.4 percent of the votes.

The 55-year-old Stubb, who was prime minister in 2014-2015 and started his political career as a lawmaker at the European Parliament in 2004, will become the 13th president of Finland since the Nordic country’s independence from the Russian empire in 1917.

Haavisto conceded defeat after a projection by the Finnish public broadcaster YLE showing a win for Stubb was released Sunday night. He shook Stubb's hand and congratulated him at Helsinki City Hall, where the candidates and the media were watching the results come in.

“This has been a fair, great race,” Stubb told Haavisto after the result was clear. “I'm proud that I have been able to run with you in these elections. Thanks for a good race.”

Voter turnout 70.7%

Stubb and Haavisto, 65, were the main contenders in the election where over 4 million eligible voters picked a successor to hugely popular President Sauli Niinistö, whose second six-year term expires in March. He wasn’t eligible for reelection.

Sunday’s runoff was required because none of the original nine candidates got more than half of the votes in January 28 first round. Stubb emerged at the top with 27.3 percent, with Haavisto the runner-up on 25.8 percent.

Several polls indicated Stubb, who has also served as Finland's foreign, finance and European affairs minister, was the favorite to win the presidency.