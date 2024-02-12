WORLD
Cote d'Ivoire win 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Nigeria 2-1
Kessie, Haller complete comeback for team’s victory.
Cote d'Ivoire's forward #15 Max-Alain Gradel (C) lifts the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on the podium after Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 12, 2024

Cote d'Ivoire won the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final.

Nigeria’s skipper William Troost-Ekong gave his team the lead on Sunday with a well-executed header seven minutes before halftime at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Nigerian goalie Stanley Nwabali and Cote d'Ivoire captain Serge Aurier were both shown yellow cards in the 53rd minute after an argument.

Nwabali made several critical saves to prevent Cote d'Ivoire from equalizing. But despite his best efforts, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie's bouncing header from the center of the box following a corner equalised the score in the 62nd minute.

Ivorian attacker Sebastien Haller's spectacular bicycle kick missed Nigeria’s goal by inches in the 74th minute.

Haller then scored and completed Cote d'Ivoire's comeback with a lethal tap to Simon Adingra's cross from close range in the 81st minute.

Cote d'Ivoire clinched their third AFCON trophy after 1992 and 2015.

