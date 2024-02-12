Monday, February 12, 2024

1522 GMT— Russia is gaining the advantage in the war in Ukraine owing to a greater number of troops and materiel supplied by China, North Korea and other countries, Norway's intelligence service has warned.

Presenting its annual risk report along with other Norwegian security services, the head of the military intelligence unit Nils Andreas Stensones said Kiev would need "extensive" Western military aid to turn the situation around.

"In this war, Russia is currently in a stronger position than it was a year ago and is in the process of gaining the advantage," Stensones told reporters.

More updates 👇

1652 GMT — Russia detains Belarusian man for pro-Ukraine arson

A Belarusian man who set fire to a railway substation in western Russia has been detained on suspicion of pro-Ukraine sabotage, Russian state news agencies reported.

The suspect, born in 1998, targeted a railway substation in Tula, about 175 kilometres (100 miles) south of Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.

He had already served a prior sentence for "hooliganism" in Belarus, and carried out the arson on orders from a Ukrainian who had promised money, it said. He was detained by security services in the Russian city of Voronezh, where he planned to commit another crime, it reported, citing the FSB security services.

1649GMT— EU explains measures regarding Russian Central Bank assets

The EU has given more details on how it will implement restrictive measures regarding the Russian Central Bank, it said in a statement.

"The (European) Council decided in particular that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) of the Central Bank of Russia’s assets must account for extraordinary cash balances accumulating due to EU restrictive measures separately and must also keep corresponding revenues separate", it said.

It added that CSDs will be prohibited from disposing of the ensuing net profits. The decision paves the way for the Council to decide on the possible establishment of a financial contribution to the EU budget raised on these net profits to support Ukraine.

1638 GMT — Peace process in Ukraine must address 'root causes': UN

A peace process in Ukraine must tackle the underlying causes of the conflict, the UN has said, stressing that a peace agreement alone will not end violence.

"Peace processes must address the root causes of the conflict, and come with full and equal participation of women and youth, and inclusion of civil society voices," Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas, told a session at the UN Security Council.

"What we need for Ukraine, for the region and the world, is a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and the resolutions of the General Assembly," Jenca added.

1627 GMT —Ukraine seeks action over Polish farmers for grain spillage

Kiev has urged Warsaw to "hold to account" Polish farmers for stopping three trucks at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine and spilling the Ukrainian grain they were carrying.

Sunday's incident near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, reported by the Polish news agency PAP, was during a wider protest by Polish farmers against European Union agriculture policies, including allowing cheap grain imports from Ukraine.

"The spoiling of Ukrainian grain on the Polish border is unacceptable," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X.

1612 GMT — Trump's NATO threat 'good for Russia': Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has decried Donald Trump's threat not to protect NATO members who do not spend enough on defence, saying the US presidential hopeful's remarks served Russia.

"These statements are not responsible, and they help Russia," Steinmeier told reporters in Nicosia on the first official visit by a German president to Cyprus, a fellow European Union member.

Former president and Republican frontrunner Trump on Saturday warned that the United States would not defend its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies against Russian attacks if they do not meet financial obligations.

1600GMT— 'All for one': Ukraine allies France, Poland to tighten ties

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have discussed ramping up security cooperation in Europe, as fears grow that Donald Trump's possible return to the White House might threaten Western solidarity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Former EU chief Tusk referenced Alexandre Dumas' classic book, "The Three Musketeers," as he said Poland was ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with France and stressed that the philosophy at the heart of relations between the European Union and NATO was based on the principle of "one for all, all for one."

"Together with France we are ready to fight for this security" of "all of Europe," he said.

1551 GMT — Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon' missile last week

Russia has launched a hypersonic 'Zircon' missile during an attack on Ukraine on February 7, the chief of the Kiev Institute for Forensic Examinations, a scientific research body, said.

Oleksandr Ruvin, the director, cited preliminary analysis on his Telegram channel.

"This is evidenced by the marking on parts and fragments, identification of components and parts, and features of the corresponding type of weapon," he said.

1538 GMT — Estonian premier warns Ukraine war will continue until Russia realises winning is not possible

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has warned that the war in Ukraine will continue until Russia realises that winning is impossible while urging Ukraine's Western allies to continue supporting Ukraine militarily and financially.

Russia is gearing up for a prolonged conflict and the West should not run into the "various traps" that have been set up by the Kremlin, said Kallas in an interview with the Austrian news outlet Der Standard.

"It is a mistake to believe that the war can be won quickly," she added.

1308 GMT — Zelenskyy signs bills extending Ukraine’s mobilisation, martial law for 90 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two bills extending martial law and general mobilisation in the country for another 90 days until May 13.